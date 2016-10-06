* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 6 South Korean shares ended at a one-week closing high on Thursday as tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rallied on restructuring proposal made by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,065.30, its highest level since Sept. 29.

Offshore investors accelerated stock purchases near the closing bell, buying a net 101.0 billion won ($90.89 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won ended slightly higher, standing at 1,112.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,113.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)