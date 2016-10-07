* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 7 South Korean shares slipped on Friday as appetites for stocks wanted, which some analysts said could signal an end to a rally that started in mid-September.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,053.80 points.

Offshore investors turned into net buyers by the end of the session. They purchased a net 36.7 billion won ($32.92 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won inched down and was quoted at 1,115.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent from Thursday's close of 1,112.2.

The currency lost 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar on a weekly basis. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)