SEOUL Oct 10 South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Monday, shaking off a sharp tumble in market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd amid a deepening phone recall crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,056.82 points.

Samsung Electronics fell as much as 4.6 percent at one point, before ending 1.5 percent lower.

The company has suspended production of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, a source said on Monday, after reports of fires in replacement devices added to the tech giant's worst ever recall crisis.

The South Korean won strengthened as Samsung Electronics shares clawed back some ground.

The won was quoted at 1,108.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,115.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)