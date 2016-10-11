* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 11 South Korean stocks and won fell on Tuesday as shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tumbled following its decision to halt Galaxy Note 7 sales globally.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 2,031.92 points, its lowest level since Sept. 21. Samsung Electronics shares dropped 8 percent.

The won was quoted at 1,120.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.1 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,108.4 and also its lowest level since Sept. 21.

Foreign investors sold a net 335.7 billion won ($301.14 million) of KOSPI shares on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)