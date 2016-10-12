* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 12 The South Korean won dropped to more than a six-week closing low on Wednesday on a stronger dollar and as foreign investors sold shares, putting pressure on the domestic currency.

The won was quoting at 1,123.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,120.4.

South Korean shares ended firmer as institutional buying offset foreign selling.

Offshore investors sold a net 548.1 billion won ($491.68 million) worth of KOSPI shares while the institutions bought a shares worth net 619.3 billion won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,033.73 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Vyas Mohan)