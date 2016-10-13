* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 13 The South Korean won ended at a more-than-two-month closing low on Thursday as continued dollar rally and weaker-than-expected economic data from China formed risk-off mood broadly, putting pressure on the local currency.

The won was quoted at 1,135.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest closing level since July 25. It was down 1.1 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,123.6.

South Korean shares also slipped to their lowest since late September with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.9 percent at 2,015.44.

Offshore investors bought a net 192.2 billion won ($172.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)