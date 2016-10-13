* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Oct 13 The South Korean won ended
at a more-than-two-month closing low on Thursday as continued
dollar rally and weaker-than-expected economic data from China
formed risk-off mood broadly, putting pressure on the local
currency.
The won was quoted at 1,135.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest closing level since
July 25. It was down 1.1 percent compared with Wednesday's close
of 1,123.6.
South Korean shares also slipped to their lowest since late
September with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closing down 0.9 percent at 2,015.44.
Offshore investors bought a net 192.2 billion won ($172.42
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)