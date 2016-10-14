* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 14 The South Korean won edged up on Friday and pared some of its losses from the past three sessions, while foreign stock purchases also moderately supported the currency.

The won was quoted at 1,135.9 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent versus to Thursday's close of 1,135.9.

South Korean shares also rose with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.4 percent at 2,022.66 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 32.3 billion won ($29 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The currency and stocks both ended the week down 1.5 percent, their biggest weekly fall in four weeks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)