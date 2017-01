* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 19 The South Korean won rose on Wednesday as risk sentiment was strengthened by resilient Chinese third-quarter economic growth data.

The won was quoted at 1,123.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,129.4.

South Korean shares ended little changed as selling by domestic investors offset foreign purchases.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up marginally to 2,040.94 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 229.2 billion won ($204.23 million) worth of KOSPI shares, marking a fifth straight buying session. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)