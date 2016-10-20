* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 20 The South Korean won changed course and edged lower on Thursday, as investors bought U.S. dollars and the weaker Aussie weighed on Asian currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,127.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared with the previous day's close of 1,123.2.

The dollar weakened recently against the won, which boosted investors' dollar demand, traders said.

South Korean shares were flat, snapping a four-day gaining streak with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing at 2,040.60 points.

Foreign investors have been net buyers for six consecutive days, purchasing 119.8 billion won ($106.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Thursday. (Reporting by Dahee Kiml Editing by Jacqueline Wong)