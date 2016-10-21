* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 21 The South Korean won and shares ended lower on Friday as the U.S. dollar held strong after European Central Bank kept the door open to adding more stimulus in December.

The won was quoted at 1,134.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,127.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 2,033.00 points.

Foreign investors continued their buying spree and bought a net 46.0 billion won ($40.59 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. They have been buyers for seven consecutive sessions.

For the week, the shares posted a modest gain of 0.5 percent while the won was slightly down, marking a third straight week of losses. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)