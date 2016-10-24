* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 24 South Korean shares extended gains on Monday as demand from domestic institutions added to continued foreign investor interest.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,047.74 points.

The local institutions bought a net 159.1 billion won ($140.79 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. Foreign investors bought a net 91.1 billion won worth, marking eighth consecutive session of purchases.

The South Korean won built up gains during the latter part of the day and was quoted at 1,131.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to the previous close of 1,134.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)