* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 25 The South Korean won edged down on Tuesday on a broadly firm U.S. dollar and as the Chinese yuan held close to six-year lows.

The won was quoted at 1,133.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,131.0.

South Korean shares ended down with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.5 percent at 2,037.17 points.

Foreign investors snapped an eight-day buying spree and offloaded a net 60.9 billion won ($53.77 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)