* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Oct 25 The South Korean won edged
down on Tuesday on a broadly firm U.S. dollar and as the Chinese
yuan held close to six-year lows.
The won was quoted at 1,133.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,131.0.
South Korean shares ended down with the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.5 percent at
2,037.17 points.
Foreign investors snapped an eight-day buying spree and
offloaded a net 60.9 billion won ($53.77 million) worth of KOSPI
shares for the day.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)