SEOUL Oct 27 The South Korean won slipped to almost four-month lows as investors grew anxious over potential fallout from President Park Geun-hye's public apology for showing a friend drafts of speeches before they were delivered.

The won was quoted at 1,142.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,134.0.

It marked the won's weakest level since July 13, as exporters' dollar-selling for the month-end wasn't enough to support the currency.

South Korean shares pulled up after losing ground in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,024.12 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 32.6 billion won ($28.55 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)