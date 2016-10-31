* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Oct 31 South Korean shares ended at seven-week lows on Monday as investor confidence took a hit from a deepening political crisis engulfing President Park Geun-hye.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,008.19 points, the weakest closing level since September 13, 2016.

The woman at the centre of a South Korean political scandal, Choi Soon-sil, appeared on Monday at the office of prosecutors investigating allegations she used her friendship with President Park to influence state affairs and benefit personally.

The South Korean won pared losses later in the day as the dollar weakened in the global market.

The won was quoted at 1,144.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, little changed compared to Friday's close of 1,144.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)