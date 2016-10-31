European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Oct 31 South Korean shares ended at seven-week lows on Monday as investor confidence took a hit from a deepening political crisis engulfing President Park Geun-hye.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,008.19 points, the weakest closing level since September 13, 2016.
The woman at the centre of a South Korean political scandal, Choi Soon-sil, appeared on Monday at the office of prosecutors investigating allegations she used her friendship with President Park to influence state affairs and benefit personally.
The South Korean won pared losses later in the day as the dollar weakened in the global market.
The won was quoted at 1,144.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, little changed compared to Friday's close of 1,144.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
Jan 26 Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth day in a row on Thursday, reaching their highest close in three months after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000-point level for the first time.