SEOUL Nov 1 South Korean shares fell marginally
on Tuesday, enough to set a multi-week low, as investors grew
more anxious over a political scandal whirling round President
Park Geun-hye and a friend who allegedly garnered inappropriate
influence over state affairs.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
at 2,007.39 points, just 0.04 percent lower than the previous
close, but the lowest since Sept. 19.
Still, offshore investors turned net buyers, purchasing 14.1
billion won ($12.38 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
And, the won edged up on better than expected October
trade data and a survey showing stronger than expected factory
activity in China, South Korea's biggest trading partner.
The won was quoted at 1,139.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared to
Tuesday's close of 1,144.5.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)