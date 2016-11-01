* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 1 South Korean shares fell marginally on Tuesday, enough to set a multi-week low, as investors grew more anxious over a political scandal whirling round President Park Geun-hye and a friend who allegedly garnered inappropriate influence over state affairs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,007.39 points, just 0.04 percent lower than the previous close, but the lowest since Sept. 19.

Still, offshore investors turned net buyers, purchasing 14.1 billion won ($12.38 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

And, the won edged up on better than expected October trade data and a survey showing stronger than expected factory activity in China, South Korea's biggest trading partner.

The won was quoted at 1,139.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,144.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)