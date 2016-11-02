* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 2 The South Korean won and shares fell to their weakest levels since early July on Wednesday as political woes in and outside of the country heightened a risk-averse mood in the market.

The won was quoted at 1,149.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,139.9. The currency touched as low as 1,152.3 during the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.4 percent at 1,978.94 points.

South Korean prosecutors asked a court for a warrant to arrest a woman at the centre of a political scandal that threatens to undermine President Park Geun-hye.

A tightening U.S. presidential election race also weighed on the market. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)