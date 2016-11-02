* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Nov 2 The South Korean won and
shares fell to their weakest levels since early July on
Wednesday as political woes in and outside of the country
heightened a risk-averse mood in the market.
The won was quoted at 1,149.8 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent compared to
Tuesday's close of 1,139.9. The currency touched as low as
1,152.3 during the session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.4 percent at 1,978.94 points.
South Korean prosecutors asked a court for a warrant to
arrest a woman at the centre of a political scandal that
threatens to undermine President Park Geun-hye.
A tightening U.S. presidential election race also weighed on
the market.
