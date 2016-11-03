* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 3 The South Korean won bounced on Thursday due to a broadly weaker dollar as a tightening U.S. election race hurt U.S. financial markets, while a political crisis at home capped Seoul stocks.

Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a court for a warrant to arrest Choi Soon-sil, President Park Geun-hye's old friend at the centre of a scandal, and are seeking to charge her with abuse of power and attempted fraud, court and prosecution officials said.

The crisis has shaken local markets, but the won managed to bounce on the back of broad dollar weakness. It was quoted at 1,139.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,149.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), however, was unable to make much headway and closed up 0.2 percent at 1,983.80 points. It lost over 2 percent in the last week or so.

Foreign investors increased their amount of stock-selling, offloading a net 212.0 billion won ($186.11 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)