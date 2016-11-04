* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 4 The South Korean won and shares slipped slightly on Friday as investors remained wary over the political crisis gripping President Park Geun-hye as she vowed to cooperate with prosecutors investigating an influence peddling scandal.

The won was quoted at 1,143.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,139.6.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,982.02 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 191.7 billion won ($167.65 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

South Korean stocks lost 2 percent on a weekly basis, biggest loss since mid June of this year. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)