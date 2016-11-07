GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Nov 7 South Korean shares bounced on Monday as the FBI's clean chit for Democrat Hillary Clinton gave investors relief while deepening anxiety about President Park Geun-hye's political scandal continued to weigh on the local currency.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,997.58 points.
The won was quoted at 1,143.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged compared to Friday's close of 1,143.4.
Offshore investors sold a net 219.8 billion won ($192.32 million) worth of KOSPI shares while domestic institutions bought a net 288.6 billion won worth, offsetting foreign selling. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Jan 26 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by seven China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by seven fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 Chinese fund managers have raised suggested equity exposure for the next three months to the highest level in 19 months, betting the market will rise after the Lunar New Year holidays, a monthly Reuters poll showed.