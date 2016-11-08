* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 8 The South Korean won extended gains on Tuesday as global demand for riskier assets rose on increased optimism that Hillary Clinton will win the U.S. presidential election, despite continued worries about a political scandal at home.

The won was quoted at 1,135.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,143.1.

South Korean shares edged up, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.3 percent at 2,003.38 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 57.1 billion won ($50.34 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)