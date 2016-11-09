* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 9 South Korean shares and won plunged on Wednesday as Republican Donald Trump closed in on a shock victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 2.3 percent at 1,958.36 points, its lowest level since July 8 of this year.

The won was quoted at 1,149.5 to the dollar, its one-week low at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.3 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,135.0. The won weakened as far as 1,157.3 during the session, and traders suspected the South Korean authorities intervened to support their currency.

Automobile, renewable energy, and tech firms' shares dropped while defence-related companies' shares rose, responding to Trump and Clinton's tight race throughout on Wednesday.

Offshore investors sold a net 215.0 billion won ($187.25 million) worth of KOSPI shares.