S.Korea won jumps to 11-wk high as dollar slumps, stocks gain
* Won buoyed by weak dlr, exporters' dollar selling -analyst * KOSPI jumps on firm U.S. stocks SEOUL, Jan 26 The South Korean won firmed to a 11-week high early on Thursday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's fiscal policies weighed on the dollar. The won was at 1,158.9 as of 0237 GMT, up 0.6 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,166.0. It hit a high of 1,156.0, the strongest since Nov. 10, 2016. "Local exporters' dollar-selling is also boosting t