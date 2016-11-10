SAFT ON WEALTH-Your manager won't do you right because you will fire him: James Saft
Jan 25 Your financial advisor probably won't choose what is best for you because if he did you would very likely fire him.
SEOUL Nov 10 South Korean shares rebounded fully on Thursday as investors hunted for bargains to reverse previous sharp losses, while fairly stable European stock markets and Wall Street offered support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 2.3 percent at 2,003.46 points.
Offshore investors bought a net 46.2 billion won ($40.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.
The South Korean won was flat, standing at 1,150.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,149.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
Jan 25 Mattel Inc, the largest U.S. toymaker, reported holiday quarter sales and profit that fell far short of analysts' estimates, hurt by weak demand for its Barbie dolls and Fisher Price toys.