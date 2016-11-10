* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 10 South Korean shares rebounded fully on Thursday as investors hunted for bargains to reverse previous sharp losses, while fairly stable European stock markets and Wall Street offered support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 2.3 percent at 2,003.46 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 46.2 billion won ($40.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

The South Korean won was flat, standing at 1,150.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,149.5. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)