SEOUL Nov 11 The South Korean won fell
to a four-month low on Friday as emerging markets slumped on
worries about future U.S. fiscal and monetary policy under
President-elect Donald Trump.
The won was quoted at 1,164.8 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 1.2 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,150.6, marking the weakest point since
July 6, 2016.
The currency slid 1.9 percent for the week, its biggest
weekly loss in 10 months.
South Korean assets have also been pressured by a deepening
political crisis engulfing President Park Geun-hye.
Park's presidency has been rocked by allegations that a
personal friend of hers used her ties to meddle in state affairs
and wield improper influence.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.9 percent at 1,984.43 points.
Offshore investors sold a net 449.7 billion won ($386.28
million) worth of the KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)