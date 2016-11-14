* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 14 The South Korean won and stocks slid on Monday as a political crisis engulfing President Park Geun-hye deepened with a huge protest over the weekend further sapping investor confidence.

The won was quoted at 1,171.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, marking a fourth straight losing session. It was down 0.6 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,164.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,974.40 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 334.0 billion won ($285.18 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)