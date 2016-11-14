* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Nov 14 The South Korean won and
stocks slid on Monday as a political crisis engulfing President
Park Geun-hye deepened with a huge protest over the weekend
further sapping investor confidence.
The won was quoted at 1,171.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, marking a fourth straight
losing session. It was down 0.6 percent compared to Friday's
close of 1,164.8.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.5 percent at 1,974.40 points.
Offshore investors sold a net 334.0 billion won ($285.18
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)