SEOUL Nov 16 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as a rally by Hyundai Heavy Industries lifted the transport sector and local institutions' stock purchases boosted the main board.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,979.65 points.

Shares of Hyundai Heavy rose 4.5 percent.

The South Korean won strengthened slightly and was quoted at 1,169.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,170.6.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a fourth straight day, offloading 12.5 billion won ($10.70 million) of KOSPI shares while the institutions bought a net 71.3 billion won worth. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)