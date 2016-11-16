* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Nov 16 South Korean shares rose on
Wednesday as a rally by Hyundai Heavy Industries lifted the
transport sector and local institutions' stock purchases boosted
the main board.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.6 percent at 1,979.65 points.
Shares of Hyundai Heavy rose 4.5 percent.
The South Korean won strengthened slightly and
was quoted at 1,169.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore
trade, up 0.1 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,170.6.
Offshore investors were net sellers for a fourth straight
day, offloading 12.5 billion won ($10.70 million) of KOSPI
shares while the institutions bought a net 71.3 billion won
worth.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)