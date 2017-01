* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 18 The South Korean won declined for a second day on Friday as the dollar index hit more than 13-1/2 year high against a basket of major currencies amid expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates in December.

The won was quoted at 1,183.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.62 percent from Thursday's close of 1,175.9.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,974.58 points, as Asian stocks remained vulnerable on rising expectations of higher rates in the United States.

