Australia shares end higher on financials; NZ hits 3-month high
Jan 27 Australian shares ended higher on Friday with financials leading the gains after all three major indices on Wall Street hit life-time intraday highs.
SEOUL Nov 21 South Korean shares and the won weakened on Monday on rising market volatility amid a host of worrisome issues including a deepening political crisis at home and a looming interest rate hike in the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,966.05 points.
The won was quoted at 1,186.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,183.2.
Offshore investors bought a net 68.4 billion won ($57.69 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day, partially offset by local institutions' selling 48.3 billion won worth of stock. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as sentiment was helped by the dollar's strength against the yen on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook, but gains were limited on worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.
By Hanna Paul Jan 27 Southeast Asian stocks were steady on Friday in thin trading, tracking a rally in broader global peers on strong U.S. corporate earnings and an overnight surge in oil prices. MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, hovered near record highs, cheered by a 2 percent rise in oil prices and a rebound of the greenback from a seven-week low. U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives also boosted sentiments. "Everybody was a