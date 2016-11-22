* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 22 The South Korean won and shares erased recent sharp losses on Tuesday as the greenback took a pause in global markets after its near 10-day rally.

The won was quoted at 1,176.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent from Monday's close of 1,186.6.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.9 percent at 1,983.47 points, marking its highest level since Nov. 11.

Foreign investors bought a net 78 billion won ($66.38 million) worth of KOSPi shares, supporting the main bourse. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)