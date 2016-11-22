* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Nov 22 The South Korean won and shares
erased recent sharp losses on Tuesday as the greenback took a
pause in global markets after its near 10-day rally.
The won was quoted at 1,176.1 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent from Monday's
close of 1,186.6.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.9 percent at 1,983.47 points, marking its highest level
since Nov. 11.
Foreign investors bought a net 78 billion won ($66.38
million) worth of KOSPi shares, supporting the main bourse.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sunil Nair)