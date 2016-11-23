* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 23 The South Korean won erased earlier gains near the end of trade on Wednesday as the greenback rebounded, pressuring most Asian currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,176.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged compared with Tuesday's close of 1,176.1.

South Korean shares edged up on Wednesday as foreign investors increased their stock purchases later in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,987.95 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 149.2 billion won ($127.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)