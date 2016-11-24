* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 24 South Korean shares fell on Thursday as foreign investors sharply increased selling later in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 1,971.26 points.

Offshore invesotrs sold a net 141.3 billion won ($119.74 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won edged down. It was at 1,180.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,176.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)