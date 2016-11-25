* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 25 The South Korean won ended higher on Friday as Japan's yen strengthened against the dollar later in the session, giving a moderate boost to the won.

The won was quoted at 1,177.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,180.1.

South Korean shares edged slightly higher with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.2 percent at 1,974.46 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 18.9 billion won ($16.06 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

For the week, the won gained 0.5 percent, while the stocks held steady. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)