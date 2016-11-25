* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Nov 25 The South Korean won ended
higher on Friday as Japan's yen strengthened against the dollar
later in the session, giving a moderate boost to the won.
The won was quoted at 1,177.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent versus
Thursday's close of 1,180.1.
South Korean shares edged slightly higher with the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.2
percent at 1,974.46 points.
Foreign investors bought a net 18.9 billion won ($16.06
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
For the week, the won gained 0.5 percent, while the stocks
held steady.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)