SEOUL Nov 28 The South Korean won rose to a one-and-a-half week high on Monday, as the dollar's global strength waned after a nearly month-long rally.

The won was quoted at 1,170.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,177.4. It reached its highest level against the greenback since Nov. 16.

South Korean shares also edged up, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing up 0.2 percent at 1,978.13 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)