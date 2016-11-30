* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Nov 30 South Korean shares ended November at their lowest since June despite gaining for a fourth day on Wednesday, after scandal-hit President Park Geun-hye asked parliament for a way to step down while opposition parties pressed on with moves to impeach her.

While South Korea's domestic political crisis has been a contributory factor, the main reason for the market's weak November performance was Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election, which battered risky assets globally.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed the day 0.3 percent higher at 1,983.37 points, but has lost 1.2 percent over the month.

On Wednesday, the Kospi was boosted by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which struck a record high after promising higher dividends and a share buyback on Tuesday.

The South Korean won finished onshore trade nearly flat and in monthly terms, but it was its lowest close since late May.

The won was quoted at 1,169.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.05 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,168.5. (Reporting by Christine Kim; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)