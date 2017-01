* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 1 South Korea's won finished firmer on Thursday, erasing intraday losses that had sent it to a one-week low, as local exporters selling dollars for settlements provided support.

The won was quoted at 1,167.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,169.1.

South Korean shares finished flat after four days of gains. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.01 percent at 1,983.75 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)