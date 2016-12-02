* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Dec 2 South Korean shares and the won
both finished down on Friday, unable to recover losses
brought on by poor sessions on Wall Street and Europe.
Trade was tepid on Friday as investors opted to wait for a
key U.S. jobs report due out later in the global day and the
result of a constitutional referendum in Italy over the weekend.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.7 percent at 1,970.61 points, with foreigners and
institutions selling shares.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,172.6 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent
compared with Thursday's close of 1,167.6.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)