SEOUL Dec 2 South Korean shares and the won both finished down on Friday, unable to recover losses brought on by poor sessions on Wall Street and Europe.

Trade was tepid on Friday as investors opted to wait for a key U.S. jobs report due out later in the global day and the result of a constitutional referendum in Italy over the weekend.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 1,970.61 points, with foreigners and institutions selling shares.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,172.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,167.6. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)