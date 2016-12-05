* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 5 South Korean shares and the won weakened on Monday, amid a broad surge in risk-averse sentiment after Italian voters rejection of a proposed constitutional reform raised political uncertainties in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.37 percent at 1,963.35 points, falling for a second consecutive session.

The won was quoted at 1,174.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.17 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,172.6. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)