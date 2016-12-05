Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Dec 5 South Korean shares and the won weakened on Monday, amid a broad surge in risk-averse sentiment after Italian voters rejection of a proposed constitutional reform raised political uncertainties in the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.37 percent at 1,963.35 points, falling for a second consecutive session.
The won was quoted at 1,174.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.17 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,172.6. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Jan 27 Financial shares led gains on the Australian stock market on Friday as trading resumed after a holiday, while materials were dragged down by lower base metal and gold prices.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 Starbucks Corp on Thursday trimmed its full-year revenue forecast and reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants in the Americas, sending its shares down 3.8 percent in after-hours trade.