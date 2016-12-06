* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Dec 6 South Korean shares posted their
biggest gain in nearly four weeks on Tuesday, thanks to a
rebound in appetite for riskier assets after Wall Street rose
overnight and tempered fears of contagion over a political
crisis in Italy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.35 percent at 1,989.86 points, making the biggest jump
since November 10 when the index closed up 2.3 percent.
Samsung Electronics reached an all-time intraday
trading high of 1,760,000 won before closing up 1.75 percent at
1,748,000 won as Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at a
parliamentary hearing and said he was willing to take all
responsibility related to the current influence peddling
scandal.
The won was quoted at 1,171.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.27 percent compared to
Monday's close of 1,174.6.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)