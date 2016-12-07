US STOCKS-Wall St slips after soft GDP data, earnings
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Dec 7 The South Korean won ended stronger on Wednesday as the dollar's strength waned, while trade in general remained thin ahead of policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
By the close of onshore trade, the won stood at 1,167.9 per dollar, up 0.3 percent from Tuesday's close.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,991.89 points, rising for a second straight session.
Samsung Electronics reached a fresh record of 1,774,000 won per share before closing up 1.37 percent at 1,772,000 won. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data cooled recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.