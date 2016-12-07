* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 7 The South Korean won ended stronger on Wednesday as the dollar's strength waned, while trade in general remained thin ahead of policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

By the close of onshore trade, the won stood at 1,167.9 per dollar, up 0.3 percent from Tuesday's close.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,991.89 points, rising for a second straight session.

Samsung Electronics reached a fresh record of 1,774,000 won per share before closing up 1.37 percent at 1,772,000 won. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)