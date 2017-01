* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 12 The South Korean won and shares finished nearly flat on Monday after a thin session as investors bided their time ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,168.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,165.9.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,027.24 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)