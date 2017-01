* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 13 South Korean shares ended at their highest level in one and a half months on offshore demand, but gains were modest ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting that will begin later on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,035.98 points, its highest level since Oct. 25.

The South Korean won ended nearly flat, quoted at 1,167.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,168.2. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)