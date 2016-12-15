GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
SEOUL Dec 15 The South Korean won edged down on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signalled a faster-than-expected pace of monetary policy tightening for the year ahead.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,178.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.75 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,169.7.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.01 percent at 2,036.65 points. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(Corrects to add name of brokerage and full name of analyst in paragraph 3) By Hanna Paul Jan 25 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers, as investors viewed the consequences of President Trump's trade decisions in a favourable light. A more protectionist United States under Donald Trump could push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances, Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Tuesday
* China's c.bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in debt