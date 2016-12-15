* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 15 The South Korean won edged down on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signalled a faster-than-expected pace of monetary policy tightening for the year ahead.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,178.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.75 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,169.7.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.01 percent at 2,036.65 points. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)