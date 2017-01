* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 16 The South Korean won fell for a third day on Friday to near one-month low, while stocks struggled to recover on underlying worries about capital outflows in the wake of the Federal Reserve's signal to step up the pace of rate hikes next year.

The won was quoted at 1,183.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.46 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,178.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.27 percent at 2,042.24 points.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)