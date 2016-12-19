* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 19 The South Korean won slid to a more than six-month low on Monday as a broadly risk-averse mood continued ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's Baltimore speech and the outcome of the Bank of Japan's meeting on Tuesday.

The won was quoted at 1,186.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest level since June 1, 2016. It was down 0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,183.9, marking a fourth consecutive decline.

South Korean shares were flat, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 percent at 2,038.39 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)