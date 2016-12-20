* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 20 The South Korean won finished at a nine-month low on Tuesday, as the dollar strengthened even more after attacks in Germany and Turkey.

The won was quoted at 1,193.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its lowest since March 10. It was down 0.6 percent compared with Monday's close of 1,186.9.

South Korean shares edged up as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics climbed to a record high though the upside was capped due to high demand in safe-haven assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,041.94 points.

Samsung Electronics ended trade at 1,812,000 won.

Offshore investors bought a net 51.4 billion won ($43.11 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

($1 = 1,192.3700 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)