UPDATE 3-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Dec 21 The South Korean won pared earlier losses on Wednesday as exporters' dollar-selling and expectations foreign exchange authorities will step in to smooth any one-sided FX moves supported the currency.
The won was quoted at 1,193.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost steady Tuesday's close of 1,193.4.
South Korean shares turned negative as Samsung Electronics reversed course to snap a three-day rally.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 2,037.96 points.
Offshore investors bought a net 78.0 billion won ($65.39 million) worth of KOSPI shares. ($1 = 1,192.8500 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
MADRID, Jan 26 Bankinter on Thursday reported a 30 percent rise in full-year 2016 net profit from a year earlier due to its strong private banking and insurance businesses and the integration of Barclays' Portuguese retail business.
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.