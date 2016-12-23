* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Dec 23 The South Korean won ended
at its lowest since early March on Friday as the dollar basked
in the glow of the U.S. economy's optimistic outlook.
The won was quoted at 1,203.0 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to
Thursday's close of 1,199.1. It was the currency's seventh
straight session of decline, losing 1.5 percent for the week.
South Korean shares were directionless throughout the
session in relatively low volumes due to the won's slump.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
nearly unchanged at 2,035.90 points.
Offshore investors sold a net 92.7 billion won ($77.13
million) worth of KOSPI shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)