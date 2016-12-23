* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 23 The South Korean won ended at its lowest since early March on Friday as the dollar basked in the glow of the U.S. economy's optimistic outlook.

The won was quoted at 1,203.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,199.1. It was the currency's seventh straight session of decline, losing 1.5 percent for the week.

South Korean shares were directionless throughout the session in relatively low volumes due to the won's slump.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed nearly unchanged at 2,035.90 points.

Offshore investors sold a net 92.7 billion won ($77.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)