* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 27 The South Korean won slipped to its weakest close in more than nine months on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar edged up in post-holiday trading.

The won was quoted at 1,207.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,201.4. It was the lowest since March 9.

South Korean shares ended a bit higher as offshore stock purchases supported the main board.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,042.17 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 93.5 billion won ($77.53 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)