SEOUL Dec 28 South Korean shares dropped to their lowest in more than two weeks at the close on Wednesday as many stocks went ex-dividend, and market participants were eager to sell.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 2,024.39 points, its lowest since December 9.

Local institutions sold a net 414.4 billion won ($342.69 million) of KOSPI shares while offshore investors purchased a net 126.7 billion won worth.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,210.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent versus Tuesday's close of 1,207.6. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)