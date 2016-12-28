* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL Dec 28 South Korean shares dropped to
their lowest in more than two weeks at the close on Wednesday as
many stocks went ex-dividend, and market participants were eager
to sell.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.9 percent at 2,024.39 points, its lowest since December
9.
Local institutions sold a net 414.4 billion won ($342.69
million) of KOSPI shares while offshore investors purchased a
net 126.7 billion won worth.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,210.5 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent
versus Tuesday's close of 1,207.6.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)