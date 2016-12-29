* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL Dec 29 South Korean shares ended marginally firmer on Thursday as foreign investors turned to net buyers, capping the best yearly performance in four years.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,026.46 points in the country's last trading day of the year.

The index gained 3.3 percent in 2016, its best performance since 2012.

Offshore investor bought a net 128.8 billion won ($106.72 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won nudged up for the day and was quoted at 1,207.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,210.5.

Facing a strong dollar, the currency depreciated 2.9 percent in 2016, its third consecutive year of declines.

South Korean markets will be closed on Friday for a national holiday and reopen at 0100 GMT, an hour later than usual, on Jan. 2, 2017. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)