SEOUL Jan 2 South Korean shares and the won got off to a muted start to 2017 on Monday with major global markets closed and investors awaiting the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and December jobs data for near-term trading clues.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,026.16 points, little changed from its previous close of 2,026.46.

The index gained 3.3 percent in 2016, its best yearly performance since 2012.

Offshore investors bought a net of 29.9 billion won ($24.78 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,208.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, almost unchanged compared to Thursday's close of 1,207.7.

Facing a strong dollar, the currency depreciated 2.9 percent in 2016, its third consecutive year of declines. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)